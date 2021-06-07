lockdownmornings

Trending designs to inspire you
Lockdown mornings
Dedicated to those waking up and having #dosa everyday (almost)🤷🏻♂️
Learnt about flat illustrations, Thanks to hecto heredia. So, this is my take on that(dint go haywire this tym). Hope this is interesting. TYTC 👍
for detailed view https://www.instagram.com/lagnesh_rorschach