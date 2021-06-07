Becris

NFT - Non-fungible token icon set

Becris
Becris
  • Save
NFT - Non-fungible token icon set graphic design digital business ui web technology blockchain cryptocurrency crypto nft art conceptual outline line icon set icons nft
Download color palette

NFT(Non-fungible token) icon set in line style

Please see the full set at my Iconfinder
(This is an affiliate link you can see my icons and when you decide to purchase any icons on Iconfinder website you will get 50% off for your subscription or a 50% bonus on your first purchase)

Thanks!
———
becrisdesign.com | Shutterstock | CreativeMarket | 
Iconfinder | Dribbble | Behance | NounProject

Becris
Becris

More by Becris

View profile
    • Like