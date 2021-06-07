HellsNumerals Free Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Finally got around making this bulky numeral font and it is now up for a free download on my website: https://hellsjells.com/hellsnumerals/.
Hope you can find fun uses for it and you and feel free to tag me if you make something cool.