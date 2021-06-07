Good for Sale
Animals - Collection 1

girafe wall decals abc poster elephant cute minimalist modern gender neutral vector animals animals wall art baby nursery illustration children kids illustration kids childrens illustration

WHY THIS COLLECTION IS UNIQUE?
Every illustration was drawn by hand using a gouache textured brush and each layer was then vectorized before being recolored. The edges have this unpolished look that makes the elements look more organic. This process makes it possible to have this unique raster looking illustration, plus all the advantages that vectors provide. Which are being able to recolor every shape of the illustration and being able to size at any dimension without losing any quality.

LIST OF ANIMALS ILLUSTRATED
Aziatische Olifant (Elephant) | Brulkikker (Frog) | Chimpansee (Chimpanzee, Monkey) | Discusvis (Red Discus, Fish) | Eekhoorn (Red squirrel) | Fennek (Fennec, Fox) | Giraffe (Giraffe) | Honingbij (Western honey bee) | Inktvis (Cephalopod, Octopus) | Jack Russel Terriër (Jack Russell Terrier Dog) | Katje (Kitten, Cat) | Luiaard (Sloths) | Muis (Mouse) | Nijlpaard (Hippopotamus) | Ossenpikkers (Oxpecker Birds) | Panda (Giant Panda) | Quokka Short-Tailed Scrub Wallaby) | Rivierschildpad (Malaysian Giant Turtle) | Struisvogel (Common Ostrich) | Tapir (Baby Tapir) | Uil (Owls) | Vlinder (Butterfly) | Wasbeer (Raccoon) | Xenops (Xenops, Rainforest Bird) | Yapbrilvogel (Olive-Colored White-Eye Bird) | Zebra (Zebra)

All rights reserved to ©ElenaComteStudio

