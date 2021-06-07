Maks

Summer cold drinks

Summer cold drinks сочный дизайн напитки веб дизайн graphic design
Introductory single-screen site with multiple slides to announce the new summer cold drinks menu. I used colorful graphics to grab the attention of clients. Looking at the photo, you immediately imagine drinking a cold drink in the summer heat.

