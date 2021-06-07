Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design of a one-page site for a company that organizes drone photography tours. It was important to make an attractive and friendly design so that the client would immediately want to move to the tour location and take pictures of everything around. Despite the fact that the site looks very small, all the necessary information pops up in additional windows or goes to the main site of the agency.