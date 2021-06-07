Md. Shamim Talukder

Business Card Design Templates Vector.

Md. Shamim Talukder
Md. Shamim Talukder
  • Save
Business Card Design Templates Vector. vector template luxury business card modern business card card design stationary illustrator visiting cards graphic design visiting card name card business card business cards business card design branding
Download color palette

Hello There!
This is my New Business Card Design,
I hope you will appreciate my work.

IF you need any type graphic Design you can say hello Mail : mdshamimtalukdar2001@gmail.com

Thanks,

Md. Shamim Talukder
Md. Shamim Talukder

More by Md. Shamim Talukder

View profile
    • Like