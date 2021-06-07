Matt Commons

Crowdfunding Campaign - Daily UI 32

Crowdfunding Campaign - Daily UI 32 web design daily ui challenge funding crowd funding campaign daily ui
Crowdfunding Campaign - Daily UI 32 - I am excited to see Marc's project take shape. I used his Kickstarter page as a source of inspiration for this piece. Not too happy with this but trying to just get these challenges done to be better in the long run :)

Hopefully you like it more than I do!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
