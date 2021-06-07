Roberth Coman

1. Welcome Screen • DAU Cinema • Concept

The shaded background with multiple video screens and portraits are enticing the user to “DISCOVER” more.

It is a guided welcoming with a single action button.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
