Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI Challenge #031 - Crowdfunding
------
This challenge gave me an idea to create Serbian crowdfunding website - platform for raising money for charities. People in Serbia usually collect money via Phone numbers, and there is no platform where you can browse all the fundraisers or upload your own.
Hopefully, I will get the chance to develop this platform in the future.
------
Full resolution