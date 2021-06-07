Maja Momcilovic

Crowdfunding

Daily UI Challenge #031 - Crowdfunding
This challenge gave me an idea to create Serbian crowdfunding website - platform for raising money for charities. People in Serbia usually collect money via Phone numbers, and there is no platform where you can browse all the fundraisers or upload your own.
Hopefully, I will get the chance to develop this platform in the future.
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
