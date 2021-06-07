Sumon Yousuf

Dribbble Logo Redesign

Dribbble Logo Redesign
  1. dribbble-01.jpg
  2. dribbble-02.jpg

Dribbble Logo Redesign
Please let me know your opinions.
Thank you so much.

For more information and work inquiry:
Mail: yousuf.wp247@gmail.com
Skype: live:yousuf.wp247
Whatsapp: +8801777584657
Behance: www.behance.net/sumon_yousuf

Logo & Brand Identity Designer.
