JobFit - UI Design (4/4)

JobFit is a resume building platform, where users can easily build their resume within minutes. The shot shows the resume created by user on the website. To view full website and its prototype, click on the following link :

https://www.figma.com/proto/kA2eVRqA4gtdQ6lSuPbmQp/Untitled?page-id=34%3A3&node-id=22%3A155&viewport=-6201%2C187%2C0.5516458749771118&scaling=scale-down

Behance Case Study :

Part 1 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014423/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-1

Part 2 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014575/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-2

Feel free to share your thoughts in comment section.