Nikita Tulsani

JobFit - UI Design (3/4)

JobFit - UI Design (3/4) prototype ux ui ux uidesign product design website design figma adobe xd figma design xd design colors branding design ui
JobFit is a resume building platform, where users can easily build their resume within minutes. The shot shows the resume creation process by filling the form on the website. To view full website and its prototype, click on the following link :
https://www.figma.com/proto/kA2eVRqA4gtdQ6lSuPbmQp/Untitled?page-id=34%3A3&node-id=22%3A155&viewport=-6201%2C187%2C0.5516458749771118&scaling=scale-down

Behance Case Study :
Part 1 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014423/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-1
Part 2 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014575/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-2

