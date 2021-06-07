Nikita Tulsani

JobFit - UI Design (2/4)

JobFit - UI Design (2/4) prototype uiux uidesign product design website design xd design figma adobe xd figma design ux ui colors design branding
JobFit is a resume building platform, where users can easily build their resume within minutes. The shot shows their previous resumes on the website. To view full website and its prototype, click on the following link :
https://www.figma.com/proto/kA2eVRqA4gtdQ6lSuPbmQp/Untitled?page-id=34%3A3&node-id=22%3A155&viewport=-6201%2C187%2C0.5516458749771118&scaling=scale-down

Behance Case Study :
Part 1 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014423/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-1
Part 2 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014575/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-2

