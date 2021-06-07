JobFit - UI Design (1/4)

Trending designs to inspire you
JobFit is a resume building platform, where users can easily build their resume within minutes. The shot shows the landing page of the website. To view full website and its prototype, click on the following link :
https://www.figma.com/proto/kA2eVRqA4gtdQ6lSuPbmQp/Untitled?page-id=34%3A3&node-id=22%3A155&viewport=-6201%2C187%2C0.5516458749771118&scaling=scale-down
Behance Case Study :
Part 1 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014423/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-1
Part 2 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121014575/JobFit-Case-Study-Part-2
Feel free to share your thoughts in comment section.