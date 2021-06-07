Adi Milan

Crunch Box | A Fast delivery app (ios) co Swiggy

Crunch Box | A Fast delivery app (ios) co Swiggy figma adobe photoshop cc product design branding adobe xd ux design
Crunch Box is a complete UI for Swiggy like app to deliver lunch time varieties fast. UI is available in XD, Figma and Photoshop. Includes Wireframe, UI and minor Prototype.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
