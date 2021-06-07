Museum Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A bird's eye view for my project: Museum of Remembrance. The brutalist segments of this building serve different purposes. The programme of this building includes indoor and outdoor exhibitions, library, event halls, cafe, gift shop, meditation and prayer rooms, classroom and landscaped corridors.