Museum Design

Museum Design artwork digitalart design visualisation 3d graphic design affinityphoto architecture
A bird's eye view for my project: Museum of Remembrance. The brutalist segments of this building serve different purposes. The programme of this building includes indoor and outdoor exhibitions, library, event halls, cafe, gift shop, meditation and prayer rooms, classroom and landscaped corridors.

