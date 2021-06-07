Puzzle Games

Hello everyone 👋

.

I made a puzzle game application design where in the design I made there was a home page, game level page, and the last page to start the game.

.

what do you think about my design? if you like please press "L" to like this post ❤️ or, leave a comment below to input my design :).

.

If you want to download this design, you can check my Uplabs profile, don't forget to help support each of my designs there, thank you.

.

Have a project? I am available for a new project. Contact Me!

.

you want to see about me on

Instagram | Linkedin | Uplabs