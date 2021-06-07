Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peshala Dayanatha

Ivy lane shop ui

Peshala Dayanatha
Peshala Dayanatha
  • Save
Ivy lane shop ui landing page ui logo branding ux
Download color palette

A case study on how to create an online store for a flower shop based in south Carolina
For the full case study please visit
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120965503/online-flower-store-case-study

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Peshala Dayanatha
Peshala Dayanatha

More by Peshala Dayanatha

View profile
    • Like