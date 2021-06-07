Exploration - Podcast Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design exploration for podcast website, In this exploration I tried to use vintage ambience and combine with pop art style, that's why I'm using portrait photo, some ornaments on the background of each photo and also using some pastel colors.
Please let me know your opinion, I'm happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)
We are available for a new project. Contact us!
Check out our :
Website | Behance | Instagram