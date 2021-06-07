Dwinawan
#Exploration - Podcast Website

whitespace typography clean ui streaming podcast colors pastel ornaments pop art vintage card homepage website design
Design exploration for podcast website, In this exploration I tried to use vintage ambience and combine with pop art style, that's why I'm using portrait photo, some ornaments on the background of each photo and also using some pastel colors.

Please let me know your opinion, I'm happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)

