Kids App- Learn alphabets, words, & animal facts

Hi Friends 👋

Schools are back to action! Classes are online, and we are exploring new ways to teach our kids.

Here is a concept kid's learning app. The app allows kids to learn alphabets and animal names along with understanding facts about them.

We can use the phone's accelerometer and make the animals move according to the phone movement. Each step increases the level of difficulty with a quiz and making it harder through the levels.

--------------------------------------------

I would love to hear your opinion on the concept 📝

Want to see more projects? 👉 Visit my profile | RapidGems

Read my Medium articles from here! | Instagram

Have a nice day! Cheers 🍹