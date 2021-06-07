Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darsh Desai

Employee Performance Assessment

Employee Performance Assessment employeerating ratingapp designinspiration minimalui minimal uidesigner interfacedesign userinterface uxdesign ux uidesign application ui application design appdesign app dribbble
Hey dribbblers 👋,
I was given to design this application as an assessment in interview process. I took time and redesigned this as per my current experience.
This application's main purpose is to allows admin rate each of his team members on a fixed set of skills on a monthly basis.

Let me know your thoughts 💭 and views 💬

