Employee Performance Assessment

Hey dribbblers 👋,
I was given to design this application as an assessment in interview process. I took time and redesigned this as per my current experience.
This application's main purpose is to allows admin rate each of his team members on a fixed set of skills on a monthly basis.
Let me know your thoughts 💭 and views 💬