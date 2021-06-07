Analiz Damian

Telefónica- Catchment

Analiz Damian
Analiz Damian
  • Save
Telefónica- Catchment ui graphic design design
Telefónica- Catchment ui graphic design design
Telefónica- Catchment ui graphic design design
Download color palette
  1. C_000.png
  2. C_altern1.png
  3. c_altern2.png

Catchment Mailings for Telefonica to encourage user registration and proper use of the platform.
Hope you'll find it interesting.
would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)
--------------------------------------------------------------

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂

Available for hire.
Say hello : analiz.damian@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Analiz Damian
Analiz Damian
User interface designer

More by Analiz Damian

View profile
    • Like