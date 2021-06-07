Discovering Live Sessions in the Clubs Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Sunday!
This was the 'Clubs' screen for a client project, centered around improving the web content for doctors.
Information pertaining to the admins, members is provided, to enable users to follow doctors with ease. Users are also prompted with current live sessions & upcoming sessions. Banner design supplied by the client.
Designed on Figma. DM to know more about the project.
Stay tuned to know more!