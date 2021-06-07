Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lavanya Gopalaswamy

Discovering Live Sessions in the Clubs Screen

Lavanya Gopalaswamy
Lavanya Gopalaswamy
  • Save
Discovering Live Sessions in the Clubs Screen snackbar tab bar admins members design navigation bar clean ui ux user interface uiux button design uxdesign app design session webinar live share search
Download color palette

Happy Sunday!

This was the 'Clubs' screen for a client project, centered around improving the web content for doctors.

Information pertaining to the admins, members is provided, to enable users to follow doctors with ease. Users are also prompted with current live sessions & upcoming sessions. Banner design supplied by the client.

Designed on Figma. DM to know more about the project.

Stay tuned to know more!

Lavanya Gopalaswamy
Lavanya Gopalaswamy

More by Lavanya Gopalaswamy

View profile
    • Like