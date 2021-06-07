VASK®️

elephanty®️

VASK®️
VASK®️
Hire Me
  • Save
elephanty®️ modern logotype icon logomark graphic design design simple startup symbol minimal typography elephant animal monoline monogram illustration mark logo design branding logo
Download color palette

Hi guys!
-
I bring you a new concept based on the head of an elephant, simplifying it as much as possible on a monoline.
-
I hope you love it, I would like to know in the comments what you think and what concept you would like me to explore.
-
Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com
-
See more of my work:

https://www.behance.net/vask_
https://99designs.com/profiles/vaskdesign
https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/

VASK®️
VASK®️
It is the moment of the extraordinary.
Hire Me

More by VASK®️

View profile
    • Like