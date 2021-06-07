Trending designs to inspire you
Here comes another sketch on the Introvert series challenge 🥳
Whenever I play the guitar - I absorb every note that melds with every cell in my body. I always feel refreshed when I gently strum my guitar, when I let the music fill the air around me. I often quietly hum along with the thoughts that consume me and eventually find myself in a secret paradise where it’s just my music and me.
- Introvert from the universe.
