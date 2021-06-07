Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Danial | DAN Design

Redesign TikTok App 🎵🌈🤞🏻

Danial | DAN Design
Danial | DAN Design
  • Save
Redesign TikTok App 🎵🌈🤞🏻 graphic design motion graphics animation teen fun music videos video tik tok tiktok ui mobile uiux ui ux uidesign design uiuxdesign
Download color palette

Redesign TikTok App 🎵🌈🤞🏻

☢️ Icons:
Iconly

🔻 Fonts:
Gilroy

🛠 Tools:
Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, Filmora

--------------------------
🖌 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗔𝗡 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 @danial.ui
📬 DM me for Work
--------------------------

Thanks for watching 🙏🏻❤️

Danial | DAN Design
Danial | DAN Design

More by Danial | DAN Design

View profile
    • Like