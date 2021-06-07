Landmark Series :: Valluvar Kottam

As part of the Landmark Series I've decided to create a illustrations of some of the place I've been to and places which I want to visit.

In this post I've made an illustration of Valluvar Kottam, Chennai.

Valluvar Kottam was built in the year 1976 to honour the great classical Tamil poet and saint Tiruvalluvar who wrote the famous Thirukkural. Three thousand stone blocks were used to create this memorial. All the 133 chapters of his work Thirukkural have been inscribed in the front hall corridor.

___

The landmarks serve to fuel interest in various cultures and their histories. Landmarks overall, are not simply geographical features, but historical and cultural markers, both natural and man-made, that highlight significant events as well as generate interest with in a community or a country.

In general, landmark status is defined by some combination of features including: dominance of visible, natural, or built form such as the Eiffel Tower or Niagara Falls; outstanding color, shape, extent, such as the Kremlin; functional significance as with the Golden Gate Bridge; symbolic significant as with the Blarney Stone in Ireland; or historical significant such as the place where the Battle of Gettysburg was fought.

Sometimes natural features (e.g.mountains, volcanoes, deep canyons, waterfalls, or reefs) attract enough attention to label phenomena as a landmark.(Note that natural features need not be restricted to a single point in space, as with the Great Barrier Reef).Sometimes it is a part of the built environment that catches attention - such as the Kremlin, Notre Dame Cathedral, or the Sydney Opera House.And sometimes it is a feature of the cognitive environment that produces landmark status, as with an image of "the beaches of South Africa or the perceived ruggedness or grandeur of the Himalayas.