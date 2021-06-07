Marina Zakharova
Spring Art

Wine bottle label design

Marina Zakharova
Spring Art
Marina Zakharova for Spring Art
Hire Us
  • Save
Wine bottle label design typography bottle winery wine branding packaging package design bottle label wine bottle wine design wine wine label
Download color palette

Wine bottle design is a one of art form 🍷
I really get pleasure was when I was working on this concept!

✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp

Spring Art
Spring Art
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Spring Art

View profile
    • Like