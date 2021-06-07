Hello friends of dribbble!

Today I want to share our latest website concept exploration for a wedding planner website.

What We Do

- We explore a wedding planner/organizer website concept as well as bride and groom’s wedding planning behavior to align with the design purpose

- We use mozaic pattern approach for image presentation

- We choose a light and airy color palettes to create a soft visual to the website

In this Design

We targeted young couples, especially age 25+. The design provides various wedding accommodations, such as venues, vendors, even the rings and dresses. Bride and groom can make their own wedding website for a more sophisticated invitation, which is available in 30+ design templates.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and SaaS design and development.

