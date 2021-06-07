Upcoming Live Sessions-Doctor Webinars

Lavanya Gopalaswamy

Happy Sunday!

This was the 'Upcoming Live Sessions' screen for a client project, centered around improving the providing web content for doctors.

Cards display the session name, the doctor speaking in the session, the number of live attendees & a CTA to join. Upcoming sessions also allow a user to reserve or cancel their seat.

Designed on Figma. DM to know more about the project.

Stay tuned to know more!

