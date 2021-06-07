Tui - Travel Agency Homepage Rework Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbbler's!
Here's some simple idea of redesign Tui Travel Agency homepage.
I hope you enjoy it!
Please leave L and some comments below - I need to know your opinion!