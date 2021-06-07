Cleaning Services App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's my new design for Cleaning Services mobile app. With the help of this app you can book top-rated cleaning services for home, office, building etc in a few taps.
Some shots from the project.
Please let me know what you think!
Contact Us: malik.arbab52@gmail.com