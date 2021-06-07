Akhilesh

Perfume Ui Design

Akhilesh
Akhilesh
  • Save
Perfume Ui Design design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Mobile App design exploration for Clothing store app. Glad to hear your feedback.

Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!
thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Akhilesh
Akhilesh

More by Akhilesh

View profile
    • Like