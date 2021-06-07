Alex Banaga

WeaveSocial UI Elements

Alex Banaga
Alex Banaga
Hire Me
  • Save
WeaveSocial UI Elements socail products ux sign in sign up navigation website design ui illustration uiwebsite social media social
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble!

Here is a preview of some of the UI elements that are going into the redesign of WeaveSocial.

Will be sharing more soon 🙂

Enjoy,
Alex

Youtube | Twitter | Instagram

Alex Banaga
Alex Banaga
Designer of things ✨
Hire Me

More by Alex Banaga

View profile
    • Like