Food Illustration & Motion Animation

Food Illustration & Motion Animation logo ui branding illustration art illuatration userinterface animation motion graphics graphic design illustrator illustration
Hello everyone! 🤝

Nice to get in touch with all of you again! 😉

I'd like to share my new animated shot. I found some free time and decided to design a food app🍗🍔🍕, when it was finished I wanted to breathe life into it and created an animation 😁😎.

What do you think? 🤔

Feel free to leave feedback 📭 and don't forget to press (L)💌 and don't forget to follow 🎁

