Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Keshav Kishore

Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding

Keshav Kishore
Keshav Kishore
Hire Me
  • Save
Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding visual identity minimal graphic design branding logo
Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding visual identity minimal graphic design branding logo
Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding visual identity minimal graphic design branding logo
Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding visual identity minimal graphic design branding logo
Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding visual identity minimal graphic design branding logo
Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding visual identity minimal graphic design branding logo
Chatpill: Healthcare bot Branding visual identity minimal graphic design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Chatpill dri 1.png
  2. Chatpill dri 2.png
  3. Chatpill dri 3.png
  4. Chatpill dri 4.png
  5. Chatpill dri 6.png
  6. Chatpill dri 7.png
  7. Chatpill dri 5.png

Chatpill: AI powered healthcare bot.
.
Two colors indicate (blue)platform and (green) user with chat box.
.
Blue color indicates trust and green indicates fresh and healthy.
.
If you are looking for a logo design
say hi@simpul.design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Keshav Kishore
Keshav Kishore
crafting experience.
Hire Me

More by Keshav Kishore

View profile
    • Like