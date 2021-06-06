W - Walrus

This time I made a walrus logo for the challenge. Walrus or the scientific name 'Odobenus rosmarus' which in Latin means tooth-walking sea-horse. I made the logo with smooth lines to make feel friendly and clean. What do you guys think? Let me know in the comment below.

