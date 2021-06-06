4A Square Restaurant Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
4A is a modern restaurant that builds a community around the globe for food lovers. Connected A's in the logo shows the bond between the restaurant and the People.
.
The Square shape gives a sense of stability and the Vivid orange color creates desirability and an Energetic feeling.
.
The logo is on sale. Contact for more details.
If you are Looking for a simpul logo design,
👉🏻 hi@simpul.design
.