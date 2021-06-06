Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
4A Square Restaurant Branding

4A Square Restaurant Branding
  1. 4a SQUARE 1.png
  2. 4a SQUARE 2.png
  3. 4a SQUARE 3.png
  4. 4a SQUARE 4.png
  5. 4a SQUARE 5.png
  6. 4a SQUARE 6.png
  7. 4a SQUARE 7.png

4A is a modern restaurant that builds a community around the globe for food lovers. Connected A's in the logo shows the bond between the restaurant and the People.
The Square shape gives a sense of stability and the Vivid orange color creates desirability and an Energetic feeling.
The logo is on sale. Contact for more details.
If you are Looking for a simpul logo design,
👉🏻 hi@simpul.design
