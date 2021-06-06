4A Square Restaurant Branding

4A is a modern restaurant that builds a community around the globe for food lovers. Connected A's in the logo shows the bond between the restaurant and the People.

The Square shape gives a sense of stability and the Vivid orange color creates desirability and an Energetic feeling.

