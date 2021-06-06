Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dheavira Putri

Seruma: E-commerce Properties for the Millenials

Seruma: E-commerce Properties for the Millenials branding logo illustration figma art app flat ui design
Hi, this is my new design mobile app about E-commerce property for the millenials, "Seruma".

Within this app, we can search for home based on our current location and it will search for the nearest area. In addition, with the ease of payment through the application (in Indonesia it is called KPR / KPA), we can perform simulations and calculate the ability of the funds we have to buy the house that we want.

What do you think?

==============================================================

For any discussion, say "Hi" at
Email: inituhdesain@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
    • Like