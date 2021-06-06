Charan

Charan
Charan
web figma ui interaction design ux graphic design
Designed a Breadcrumbs in the Concept of website. The Breadcrumbs are a list of links representing the current page and its “ancestors” (parent page, grandparent page, and so on). In This Post on Above FAQ "Overview>Privacy Policy>Terms of Service>Technologies>FAQ" is the Breadcrumbs.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
