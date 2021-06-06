Emergency Self-Care Kit

Mental health is such an important part of my life, and my growth as a person. Being that May is mental health awareness month, and after having my own crisis; I brainstormed some elements that I'd like to see in a kit. I wanted this to be a very friendly, fun, and calming brand - thus using a lot of warmer colors and a friendly typeface combination.

If you're reading this and think you may need help, please don't feel afraid to reach out to me or to use this resource to your advantage. You matter, and so does your mental health.

Feel free to download the free resources attached if you find that they could help you <3