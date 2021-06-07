Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fattah setiawan

Fattah Me Visual Identity

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
Fattah Me Visual Identity brand identity visual identity monogram geometric logodesign design branding minimal logo
Fattah Me Visual Identity brand identity visual identity monogram geometric logodesign design branding minimal logo
Fattah Me Visual Identity brand identity visual identity monogram geometric logodesign design branding minimal logo
Fattah Me Visual Identity brand identity visual identity monogram geometric logodesign design branding minimal logo
Fattah Me Visual Identity brand identity visual identity monogram geometric logodesign design branding minimal logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.jpg
  2. Untitled-2.jpg
  3. Untitled-3.jpg
  4. Untitled-4.jpg
  5. Untitled-5.jpg

In this first day of the year, I’d like to introduce my brand new visual identity. My new identity – an icon in the form of an empty cup – is inspired by the famous quote of Bruce Lee. . “Empty your cup so that it may be filled; become devoid to gain totality.” .

This quote is right up my mission in 2019 to learn as many things as possible – from anywhere and everywhere.
I chose yellow and black that represent creativity and optimism, which coincidentally are the colors of the Bruce Lee’s iconic tracksuit.

Also, Happy New Year to everyone. I hope this new year can be a joyful year for all of us. Cheers!

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like