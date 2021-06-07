Fattah Me Visual Identity

In this first day of the year, I’d like to introduce my brand new visual identity. My new identity – an icon in the form of an empty cup – is inspired by the famous quote of Bruce Lee. . “Empty your cup so that it may be filled; become devoid to gain totality.” .

This quote is right up my mission in 2019 to learn as many things as possible – from anywhere and everywhere.

I chose yellow and black that represent creativity and optimism, which coincidentally are the colors of the Bruce Lee’s iconic tracksuit.

Also, Happy New Year to everyone. I hope this new year can be a joyful year for all of us. Cheers!