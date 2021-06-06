Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama

Telcomdar - Provider Apps 🛰️

Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama
Rohmad Khoirudin for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
Telcomdar - Provider Apps 🛰️ card discount design simple networking provider payment sim card operator celular connection telecom interaction prototype animation mobile app design mobile app ux ui mobile
Telcomdar - Provider Apps 🛰️ card discount design simple networking provider payment sim card operator celular connection telecom interaction prototype animation mobile app design mobile app ux ui mobile
Download color palette
  1. telcom 2 Fix.mp4
  2. shot-telcom3.png
  3. Shot-Thumbnail.png

Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here is my exploration about Network Provider Mobile Apps Prototype 🛰️
So, do you think this is cool?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

Odama
Odama
We fire up your startup to make it grow up 🔥
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like