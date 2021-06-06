Deep Ghodasara

Dimondthief Logo vector diamond logo thief logo simple logo modern logo minimal logo graphic design branding identity design logo design minimalist logo logo brand identity
Logo concept for Dimondthief.
Dimondthief is upcoming lead marketing agency. Name is combination of two words "Diamond+Thief".
Would love to hear your thoughts :)
Are you looking for a strong Brand Identity System? 
I’d love to help you out. DM/Email
hellodeepghodasara@gmail.com

