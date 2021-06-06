Ega Bagus Purnama

Fayza Car Services App (exploration)

services uiux mobile illustration uxdesign simple uidesign design ui minimal
This app is intended for companies in the automotive sector that offer car wash, car rental, towing, and repair services. The interface of this app uses dark mode with a striking blue gradient that creates contrast

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
