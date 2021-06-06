Willow Graves

NKI The Rockland Sample Web Redesign

NKI The Rockland Sample Web Redesign web ux ui design
This is for a current internship for the Nathan Kline Institute, a research facility that studies the human brain throughout a life-time along with developing mental illnesses in all ages.

Software: Figma

Please comment any feedback! Thank you

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
