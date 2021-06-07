Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Print Shop Identity

The Print Shop - one of my favorite identity designs of all time. Such a cool concept, too. A retail store dedicated to exclusive, limited-edition art prints, collectible art items, apparel, and more! The three bars to the left of the ‘P’ represent art canvases stacked on one another. Looks good in one color and in full color, too. Drop by Atlanta to see the store in Ponce City Market!

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
