Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🤩 Hey，there.
This week I will continue to bring the redesign of the digital asset trading platform, Cryptology. Of course, I also hope that through the new solutions to communicate with peers, absorb more valuable advice, improve the product experience.
📃 Background:
Cryptology is a digital asset trading platform that can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and more other cryptocurrencies within minutes.
🧠 Thinking：
In the design drawing on the left, users need to consider security and feasibility when purchasing cryptocurrencies. But feasibility also includes ease of use. When redesigning, I fully considered the priority of information, which information users need to focus on and emphasize. The icon needs to be simple and easy to understand.
💙
Press "L" to like and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
Thanks for your time and have a good day! I'm available for hire and collaboration just message me or email me for any inquiries or need some help.
Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
📱 Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me:
Email me: 949097606@qq.com / abenzhb@gmail.com
Skype me: 949097606@qq.com
WeChat me: 949097606
💻 see my other works :
Dribbble
instagram
Behance