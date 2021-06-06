🤩 Hey，there.

This week I will continue to bring the redesign of the digital asset trading platform, Cryptology. Of course, I also hope that through the new solutions to communicate with peers, absorb more valuable advice, improve the product experience.

📃 Background:

Cryptology is a digital asset trading platform that can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and more other cryptocurrencies within minutes.

🧠 Thinking：

In the design drawing on the left, users need to consider security and feasibility when purchasing cryptocurrencies. But feasibility also includes ease of use. When redesigning, I fully considered the priority of information, which information users need to focus on and emphasize. The icon needs to be simple and easy to understand.

💙 Press "L" to like and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me. Thanks for your time and have a good day! I'm available for hire and collaboration just message me or email me for any inquiries or need some help.

Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

📱 Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me:

Email me: 949097606@qq.com / abenzhb@gmail.com

Skype me: 949097606@qq.com

WeChat me: 949097606

💻 see my other works :

Dribbble

instagram

Behance