Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben
RaDesign

Digital asset trading platform-Cryptology

Ben
RaDesign
Ben for RaDesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Digital asset trading platform-Cryptology ux vector artworking ui mobile finance account branding uiux course shadow dark mode agency bitcoin ethereum dashboad product design digitalart tradition wallet
Digital asset trading platform-Cryptology ux vector artworking ui mobile finance account branding uiux course shadow dark mode agency bitcoin ethereum dashboad product design digitalart tradition wallet
Digital asset trading platform-Cryptology ux vector artworking ui mobile finance account branding uiux course shadow dark mode agency bitcoin ethereum dashboad product design digitalart tradition wallet
Download color palette
  1. 20210531@3x.png
  2. 20210532@3x.png
  3. 20210530@3x.png

🤩 Hey，there.
This week I will continue to bring the redesign of the digital asset trading platform, Cryptology. Of course, I also hope that through the new solutions to communicate with peers, absorb more valuable advice, improve the product experience.

📃 Background:
Cryptology is a digital asset trading platform that can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and more other cryptocurrencies within minutes.

🧠 Thinking：
In the design drawing on the left, users need to consider security and feasibility when purchasing cryptocurrencies. But feasibility also includes ease of use. When redesigning, I fully considered the priority of information, which information users need to focus on and emphasize. The icon needs to be simple and easy to understand.

💙  Press "L" to like and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me. Thanks for your time and have a good day! I'm available for hire and collaboration just message me or email me for any inquiries or need some help.
Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

📱 Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me:
Email me: 949097606@qq.com / abenzhb@gmail.com
Skype me: 949097606@qq.com
WeChat me: 949097606

💻 see my other works :
Dribbble
instagram
Behance

RaDesign
RaDesign
Creative studio passionate about creating beautiful designs.
Hire Us

More by RaDesign

View profile
    • Like