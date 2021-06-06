Grafast Studio

MOTOROLA LOGO technology logo grafast design logo designer vector illustration design brand branding letter m logo motorola logo motorola logo
  1. 13.png
  2. 14.png
  3. 16.png
  4. 15.png

I created the redesigned logo for fun. I hope you enjoy it. The concept use letter mark m with circle grid combination and atoms symbol of technology.

Motorola created the mobile communications industry. We invented most of the protocols and technologies that make mobile communications possible, including the first mobile phone, the first base station, and most everything in between.

